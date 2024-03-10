Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Issued By Capital One Financial

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.