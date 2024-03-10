Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

TSE CTS opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

