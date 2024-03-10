Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Reduced by Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$591.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.14.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$105,358.90. Insiders have sold a total of 65,527 shares of company stock worth $141,462 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

