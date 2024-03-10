Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Culp, Inc. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Culp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Culp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Culp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Culp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.14 on Friday. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.