Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Increased by Analyst

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

