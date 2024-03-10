Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Cut by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

