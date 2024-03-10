Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Roth Capital

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

MAG stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 155,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

