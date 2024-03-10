Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Lifted by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $93.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

