Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

EEFT stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

