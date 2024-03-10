Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 409,724 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 5.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

