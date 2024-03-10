Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $34.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.