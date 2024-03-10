Raymond James Comments on Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.20 million, a PE ratio of -88.67, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00. Corporate insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

