Raymond James Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$138.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.46.

FNV opened at C$155.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$146.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

