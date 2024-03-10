RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of RB Global worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $75.51 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

