RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,370 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.86% of RB Global worth $97,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

RB Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.06%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

