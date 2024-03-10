Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

