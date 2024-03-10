Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,577,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217,883 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

