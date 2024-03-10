Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

