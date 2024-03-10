Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Reed’s stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.90.
Reed’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.