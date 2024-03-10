Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday.

Neuronetics Stock Up 3.8 %

STIM stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.20.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $29,390.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,742 shares in the company, valued at $878,829.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $29,390.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,829.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

