Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biohaven Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.90). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share.

Get Biohaven alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.