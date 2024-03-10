Research Analysts Set Expectations for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELEV. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 21.22 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

