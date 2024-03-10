Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE QSR opened at $79.70 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

