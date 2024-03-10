Reviewing Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biostage and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.60%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Biostage.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% LENSAR -34.11% -40.53% -21.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67 LENSAR $42.16 million 1.11 -$19.91 million ($1.79) -2.28

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage



Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About LENSAR



LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

