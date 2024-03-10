Reviewing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $4.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares E2open Parent and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $642.37 million 2.05 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -1.00 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.10 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.29

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onfolio beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.