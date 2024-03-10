RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

REI.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54 and a beta of 1.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 2,175 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21. In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54. Also, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 2,175 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.