Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $294.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $7,189,971. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

