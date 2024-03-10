Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

