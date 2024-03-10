Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ROOT opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $668.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Root has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Root by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $3,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

