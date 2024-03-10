Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

