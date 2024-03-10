Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Broadwind in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWEN. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Broadwind Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.37 on Friday. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

