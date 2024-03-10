Roth Mkm Increases Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target to $42.00

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday.

Allient stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85. Allient has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allient as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

