Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,524 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Ingersoll Rand worth $128,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

