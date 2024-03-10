Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $129,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $281.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $285.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.