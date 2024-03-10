Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.80% of Atmos Energy worth $126,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

