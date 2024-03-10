Royal Bank of Canada Buys 114,275 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $131,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

