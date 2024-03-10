Royal Bank of Canada Buys 49,247 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.48% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $117,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

