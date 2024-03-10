Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $111,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $171.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.