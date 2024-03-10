Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $131,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $968.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $945.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

