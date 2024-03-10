Royal Bank of Canada Has $100.43 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.84% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $100,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

