Royal Bank of Canada Has $101.50 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.23% of Brighthouse Financial worth $101,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

