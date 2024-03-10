Royal Bank of Canada Has $104.23 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of ANSYS worth $104,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $335.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

