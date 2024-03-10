Royal Bank of Canada Has $105.31 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,611 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.26% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $105,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,194,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,011,000 after buying an additional 143,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 393,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

