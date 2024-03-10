Royal Bank of Canada Has $110.11 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $110,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $251.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.56. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

