Royal Bank of Canada Has $113.26 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of CDW worth $113,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

CDW opened at $247.95 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

