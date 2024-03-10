Royal Bank of Canada Has $115.28 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $115,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. abrdn plc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

