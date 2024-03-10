Royal Bank of Canada Has $135.01 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.23% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $135,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $10,474,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 369.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NOBL opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.