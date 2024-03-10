Royal Bank of Canada Has $97.42 Million Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,164,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,608 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.82% of Tricon Residential worth $97,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TCN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.