Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.57% of FirstService worth $101,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

FirstService Trading Down 0.1 %

FSV stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

