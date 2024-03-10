Royal Bank of Canada Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$17.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

