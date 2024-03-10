Royal Bank of Canada Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$17.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.