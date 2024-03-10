Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RY opened at $99.33 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.